LASG approves new number plate for commercial buses

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—Lagos State government says it plans to introduce new number plate for commercial vehicles in the state.

Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, the acting Commissioner for Transportation, disclosed this at the 2017 Ministerial briefing to mark Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s two years in office.

Elegushi said the new regime of commercial vehicle number plate would ensure clear identification of vehicles registered for commercial purposes.

“The state agencies like Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, Number Plate Production Agency and ministry of transportation will fine-tune the operations and issuance,” the commissioner said.

Elegushi noted that the development would bring a robust database for vehicles involved in commercial transportation to ensure safety of passengers.

He also said that the database would contain a body tag, to be fixed to the body of the vehicles for effective monitoring and redistributing of routes for businesses.

Elegushi said that about 5,000 commercial buses would be injected into the transport sector to ensure safety and spread of buses and to ease transportation challenges in the state.

“There will be introduction of uniforms for drivers and conductors to signpost a commencement of decency, discipline and quality service to the people of Lagos State.

