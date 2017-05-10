LASG clarifies VIOs ban from Lagos roads

Lagos—The Lagos State government, yesterday, said it has not completely banned the operations of the Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, being performed by Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIOs, in the state.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, said this in separate interviews granted yesterday in Lagos.

They said that the VIS officials only went for training to improve their services in line with global best practices.

Governor Akinwumi Ambode, on May 4, reportedly ordered the VIOs to keep off the roads following complaints from the public on how they were discharging their functions.

Elegushi, said, “Nobody is banning VIOs from the roads; there is no directive to that effect from the governor of Lagos State.

“Right now, the VIS officials in the state are undergoing training on how they will improve their services on Lagos roads.

“It ‘s a month-long event for the officials where they will undergo intensive training so that they will be able to deliver quality and better service across the state.

“We all believe that VIOs need to perform their functions in a more civilised way and be technologically driven,” he said.

Also, Mr Steve Ayorinde, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said that LASG’s order to the VIOs to vacate the roads was to pave way for its reforms.

It will also come up with improved service delivery in the state, the commissioner said.

“There is an ongoing reform as to how the VIS carries out its operations, which might require that the inspection officers are off the streets at this point.

“The government is keen to have their operations more streamlined and technologically-driven to serve the people of Lagos better,” Ayorinde said.

The state government believed that the officials needed to acquire more training so that they could serve residents of the state better, he said.

The post LASG clarifies VIOs ban from Lagos roads appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

