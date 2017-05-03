LASG create job opportunities for 2000 graduates

The Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment,in Lagos State has commenced its internship training of 2,000 graduates in partnership with MacTay Consulting Limited. The ministry also confirms that as part of the Graduate Internship Programme, the beneficiaries would gain work experience and exposure in their chosen trades. Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday at a breakfast …

