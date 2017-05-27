Pages Navigation Menu

LASG moves Thanksgiving service to State House, after Chaplain removal

The Thanksgiving service of the Lagos@50 celebration has been moved to from the Chapel of Christ the Light to the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Alausa by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. The Thanksgiving Service is to commemorate the success of Lagos State’s 50th anniversary and Ambode’s second year anniversary as governor. A statement by the state …

