Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASG Urges Corporate Nigeria to Support AMAA – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

LASG Urges Corporate Nigeria to Support AMAA
THISDAY Newspapers
Lagos State Government has called on private corporate organisations operating in Nigeria and the state to support this year's edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards which the state is hosting and scheduled to hold on June 18. The Commissioner of …
AMAA 2017: Home Girls, Bimbo Akintola, Rita Dominic, eye continental acting crestGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.