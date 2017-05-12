Pages Navigation Menu

LASG vows to prosecute five male students who molested their female colleagues

Posted on May 12, 2017

The Lagos state government has vowed to ensure that justice must be done in the case of the 5 male students of the Ireti Gramer school, Falomo in the state who publicly molested some female students of the Falomo Senior High school on May 3rd. The five male students were arraigned in court today. While …

