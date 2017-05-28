Lasgidi All-Stars show set to shutdown Lagos today

By Iyabo Aina

The annual premium music concert party tagged Lasgidi All-Stars (#LAS2017) is set to take centre stage this weekend (Sunday, 28th May) at the Hard Rock Cafe Victoria Island and it is expected to coincide with the closing activities for Lagos @50 celebrations.

And to this end, 411 Entertainment Company and Epic Media Africa, organisers of the bespoke concert have put all in place to ensure that the premium concert is able to attract over 100 celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry and their fans under one roof.

According to reports, a stellar line-up of over 20 top and next rated Nigerian artists are expected to light-up the stage on the night of the concert tagged “music meets tourism”.

Speaking to journalists, Akpor Donell Gbemre, the executive producer of the concert said; “This leg of the concert which is tagged the “Island Edition” will as usual celebrate music of Nigerian origin. The concert is also dedicated to Lagos @50 celebrations as its is a significant landmark in the life of any individual, institution or State. For Lagos State, it has been an eventful 50 years which deserves to be fittingly marked with performances that will dazzle the audience at the show.”

Also, spokesman for the concert, Ahmed Boulor revealed that the event will uphold its usual tradition of marking the success of Afro Pop and Hip Hop culture in the ever growing Lagos music scene and beyond.

“This years edition as usual will mark the continued growth and success of Afro Pop and Hip Hop culture. Fans and lovers of great music are in for an exciting time-out come 28th of May. The concert which is expected to parade a galaxy of established performers who are expected to thrill music fans, enthusiasts and media drawn from different parts of the country,” he said.

The organsiers of the event are also expected to confirm the appearance of other established and next rated artists who will join the line-up of other top musicians who have been confirmed to perform at the concert.

Recall that Lasgidi All-Stars Concert started off as Ikeja All-Stars back in 2007 before it re-branded to what it is today- an annual music All-Star series, and the likes of Da Grin, DJ Zeez, Ill Bliss, Bigiano, Terry G, the late Goldie, Jaywon, Yung6ix, YQ, Orezi, Runtown, iMike, Elajoe and many other Nigerian acts have graced its stage.

The company behind the show, 411 Entertainment is the organiser of the sold out Green White Green Carnival in 2009, which held at Oniru Private Beach, Lagos.

The post Lasgidi All-Stars show set to shutdown Lagos today appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

