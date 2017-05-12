Pages Navigation Menu

Lassa fever kills NYSC member in Cross River

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Onwuegbuzie Stanley-Samuel, an NYSC member deployed to Cross River, has died of Lassa fever disease at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH). Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, told newsmen on Friday in Calabar, that the deceased was first admitted at the General Hospital, Obubra, where he was treated for cerebral malaria for one […]

