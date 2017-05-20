Lassa Fever Outbreak: NYSC Fumigates Taraba Camp

The Director of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Taraba, Mrs. Altine Akyam, on Friday said the service has fumigated the camp and the state secretariat ahead of resumption of orientation course on May 23.

The move was to prevent outbreak of Lassa fever and other haemorrhagic fever in the camp.

Akyam disclosed this while briefing journalists on the preparedness of the service to receive corps members for the Batch “A” orientation course in the state.

She noted that the decision followed the death of a corps member, Miss Lilian Nkechi, of Lassa fever in February.

Akyam, who said the state was expecting 2,400 corps members, added that they had put in place a good medical team to take care of corps members’ health during orientation.

She said, “I want to appeal to the people of Taraba to accord the prospective corps members a warm reception.

“Most of them would be coming to Taraba for the first time and I urge the people of the state, especially road transport workers, to treat corps members with love as they arrived.”

The post Lassa Fever Outbreak: NYSC Fumigates Taraba Camp appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

