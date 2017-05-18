League Two semi-finals highlights – Fox Sports
BLACKPOOL reached the League Two play-off final in dramatic circumstances as a last-minute own goal helped them edge past Luton 6-5 on aggregate following a 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road. Luton lead 3-1 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate going into the …
Luton Town 3-3 Blackpool (agg: 5-6)
Luton 3-3 Blackpool (5-6 agg): Tangerines grab late win
WATCH: Did Danny Hylton dive to earn Luton a penalty?
