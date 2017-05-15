Late judge Mtambanengwe to be buried in Zimbabwe – New Era
NewsDay
Late judge Mtambanengwe to be buried in Zimbabwe
New Era
Windhoek-Retired Zimbabwean-born veteran judge Simpson Mtambanengwe will be laid to rest next Saturday in his home country, his family said. His eldest son Victor Mtambanengwe confirmed the arrangements to New Era over the weekend.
