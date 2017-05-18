Late Moji Olaiya Burial: Daughter Insists Her Mum Must Be Buried In Nigeria

The burial arrangement of recently deceased Yoruba actress, Moji Olaiya is causing an unexpected rift within the family.

The late actress was a practising Muslim who converted from Christianity as an adult, and certain members of her family are suggesting that she be interred today according to Muslim rites.

However, her 20-year-old daughter, Adun is having none of that and insists that her mother’s corpse be brought back for burial in Nigeria.

Although family members ushered her into a secluded room to calm her down, the grieving young lady kept repeating that she wants to see her mother.

‘She must be brought back,’ Adun said. ‘I don’t care what anybody says, I just want my mother’s body’.

It could, however, be difficult to bury her the same day as internments are costly in developed countries.

In Canada where she died, funeral costs can rise as high as $15,000. Flying her body back on the other hand could cost around half that figure.

