Instagram Post Of The Week This photo of Yomi Fabiyi and late Moji Olaiya – Pulse Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Instagram Post Of The Week This photo of Yomi Fabiyi and late Moji Olaiya
Pulse Nigeria
Popular Yoruba actress Moji Olaiya, daughter of highlife legend Victor Olaiya, died on Thursday, May 18, 2019. Published: 27 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Late Moji Olaiya and Yomi Fabiyi play. Late Moji Olaiya and Yomi Fabiyi.
Family members reveal sad details around late actress Moji Olaiya's death
Moji Olaiya's death: How 3 notable Nollywood stars died within 30 days
Even in death she was betrayed | Iyabo Ojo speaks on Moji Olaiya's deathbed picture
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!