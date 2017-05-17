Late Shuaibu Amodu’s son dies after brief illness

Close to a year that the country lost former Super Eagles Coach, Shuaibu Amodu to the cold hands of death, the family is mourning the loss of his teenage son, Suleman who died after a brief illness on Sunday.

The NationSports gathered that the 12-year old lad died while on holidays in his home. He was a JSS2 student of Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta.

It could be recalled that the Late Shuaibu Amodu died at the age of 58 on June 11 2016.

The post Late Shuaibu Amodu’s son dies after brief illness appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

