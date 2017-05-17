Late Shuaibu Amodu’s son dies at 12 – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Late Shuaibu Amodu's son dies at 12
P.M. News
The son of the late former Coach of the Super Eagles, Suleman Amodu, has passed on at the age of 12 . Suleman's death came nearly a year after his father, late Shuaibu Amodu, died in June 2017. The former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!