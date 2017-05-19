Latest Updates From JAMB 2017 18th May Candidates

JAMB 2017 18th May Updates from Candidates Today marks the fifth day of JAMB 2017 UTME, which began on 13th May, 2017 and will end on 20th May. The following are some of the updates from candidates that have written their UTME today. 1. Busayo (4:43 pm) D exam was not smiling at all, twas tough i …

The post Latest Updates From JAMB 2017 18th May Candidates appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

