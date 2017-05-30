Latinum Hangs out with Nameless, working on a collabo

By Staff Writer

Singer Latinum who yesterday jetted off to Nairobi to shoot the video for his highly anticipated song Man Away with JBlessing has already interacted with the music giants in Kenya and the latest we have is the that the singer already met up with legendary singer Nameless and the two are working on the song together

“Nameless listed to Latinum’s music and appreciated the talent the young man he has, and he didnt hesitate on working on a song with him” a source told us.

If all goes well, it will be Nameless’ second collabo with a Ugandan after doing Prisoner with the Blue*3. All the best Latinum

We will keep you posted

The post Latinum Hangs out with Nameless, working on a collabo appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

