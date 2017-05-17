Laura Ikeji Gifts 100k To A Pregnant Woman Spotted Dancing During A Street Jam

Heavily pregnant Laura Ikeji has sent N100k to a pregnant woman seen dancing during comedian Akpororo’s Street Jam. According to her, the woman gave birth the following week and have now received the money. See after the cut… Source: Naijaloaded

The post Laura Ikeji Gifts 100k To A Pregnant Woman Spotted Dancing During A Street Jam appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

