Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’ve never been married Laura Ikeji’s husband speaks out – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

I've never been married Laura Ikeji's husband speaks out
NAIJ.COM
Laura Ikeji Kanu, who is married to retired footballer Ogbonna Kanu, was in the news as rumours spread she is Ogbonna's second wife. Now ex-footballer has spoken out against the rumours. Recently, Laura Ikeji's husband, Ogbonna Kanu, was said to have …
Laura Ikeji & Husband Ogbonna Kanu Slammed By Ex Hannah TurayInformation Nigeria
'I was not married prior to my marriage to Laura' – Ogbonna Kanu Debunks Rumors Saying he was Once MarriedBellaNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.