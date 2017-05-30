Pages Navigation Menu

"Laura Ikeji is my first wife, I was never married to the Mother of my Two Kids" – Ogbonna Kanu

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ogbonna Kanu, Laura Ikeji’s husband has finally cleared the air on the status of the mother of his two kids.

The ex-footballer, in a post on Instagram, said he was not married before he met Laura Ikeji (his wife), adding that he’s still in contact with his baby mama.

People, I just want to let you all know that I was not married prior to my marriage to Laura I’m happy to be married to Laura

