Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Ogbonna Kanu Pictured In Hospital With Son

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Laura Ikeji’s husband, Ogbonna Kanu spent all day yesterday at the hospital with his young son and shared a photo with fans. Thankfully, his lil man is doing fine now. Before his marriage to fashion blogger Laura Ikeji, Ogbonna Kanu, a retired Nigerian football defender, had two kids from a previous relationship. He and wife, …

The post Laura Ikeji’s Husband Ogbonna Kanu Pictured In Hospital With Son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.