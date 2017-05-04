Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LAUTECH: ASUU Says ‘No Work, No Pay’ As Strike Looms Again

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that lecturers of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) will no more work unless paid their salary arrears. Biodun Olaniran, chairman of the ASUU, LAUTECH chapter, made this known in a statement on Wednesday. According to the statement, the governments of Oyo and Osun have failed to …

The post LAUTECH: ASUU Says ‘No Work, No Pay’ As Strike Looms Again appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.