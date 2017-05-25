LAUTECH: Osun Govt. alleges plot by hoodlums to cause breach of peace

A statement by the Osun government has alleged plots by hoodlums to cause mayhem and breach the peace enjoyed in the state.

The statement issued to newsmen on Thursday however warned parents and children to be wary of the plots and avoid being used as tools for the breach of peace.

“This is to alert members of the public, parents and guardians especially of the students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology Ogbomoso that intelligence reports have indicated a dastardly plot by some criminally minded elements to unleash mayhem on the Osun State capital Osogbo on Thursday May 25, 2017.

“The intelligence reports indicate that after the protests embarked upon by a few students of the institution in Osogbo on Wednesday, the criminally minded persons have concluded arrangements to capitalize on that in order to create some confusion with a view to unleashing mayhem on the people.

“Therefore, the government has resolved to ensure that no one is allowed to breach the peace of the state in whatever forms.

“To this extent, all security agencies have been placed on red alert to apprehend anyone caught on Thursday over breach of the peace.”

