LAUTECH: Oyo Assembly summons VC, Commissioner over 7 months salary arrears

Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned the Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso Professor Sulaiman Adeniyi Gbadegesin and the state Commissioner for Education Professor Adeniyi Olowofela to appeal before it over the lingering crisis that has bedevil the institution in the last couple of years due to non-payment of workers […]

LAUTECH: Oyo Assembly summons VC, Commissioner over 7 months salary arrears

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

