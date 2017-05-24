LAUTECH students protest, blast Aregbesola, Ajimobi over incessant strike

Amalgam of students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH) on Wednesday berated the governments of Osun and Oyo for their seeming insensitivity over their plights as lecturers in the university embarked on another turn of strike. The students who staged a peaceful protest within Osogbo metropolis, lamented the psychological trauma they have been subjected to […]

