Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LAUTECH students protest, blast Aregbesola, Ajimobi over incessant strike

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Amalgam of students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH) on Wednesday berated the governments of Osun and Oyo for their seeming insensitivity over their plights as lecturers in the university embarked on another turn of strike. The students who staged a peaceful protest within Osogbo metropolis, lamented the psychological trauma they have been subjected to […]

LAUTECH students protest, blast Aregbesola, Ajimobi over incessant strike

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.