Lawal, Oke remain suspended, despite Buhari’s medical leave —Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Though report of the three-man Presidential Committee that investigated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General, Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke, is yet to be made public, both men stand suspended, a Presidency source has said.

Investigations by Vanguard, last night, revealed that chairman of the committee, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo would not take any soft measure that may exonerate Lawal and Oke.

Findings also indicated that Osinbajo may have quietly submitted the report to President Buhari during their meeting the night the President departed.

The top Presidency source, privy to the workings of the committee, which concluded its assignment last week, said Osinbajo, as the Acting President, was likely to implement the outcome of the report without waiting for President Buhari’s return.

The source also told Vanguard that Osinbajo was most likely to sign the 2017 budget into law should the document be passed by the National Assembly any time soon.

The same goes for the swearing in of the two minister-designates, who had been screened and confirmed by the Senate.

The source said: “Look, the President, before leaving, had briefed Osinbajo. He had empowered him to do certain things on his behalf. Both had some discussions on a wide range of issues. So, those things may be part of what they discussed.”

The post Lawal, Oke remain suspended, despite Buhari’s medical leave —Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

