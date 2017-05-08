Lawal, Oke stand suspended despite Buhari’s medical trip to London – Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Though the report of the three man Presidential Committee that investigated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General, Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke is yet to be made public, both men still stand suspended, a Presidency source has said.

Investigations by Vanguard Monday night revealed that the Chairman of the Committee, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is incidentally acting on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari who, Sunday night, left Abuja for London to seek medical attention, would not take any soft discretionary measure that may exonerate Lawal and Oke.

Findings also indicated that Osinbajo may have quietly submitted the report to President Buhari during their meeting the same night before his departure.

It will be recalled that Lawal and Oke were suspended on April 19 following allegations of financial corruption.

Specifically, Lawal was indicted in the N200 million contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE which he supervised while Oke answered questions on what he knew about the $43 million discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos which his agency laid ownership claims.

