Lawal/Oke: Osinbajo’s committee in all night meeting to beat deadline

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The Presidential Committee investigating suspended Secretary to the government of the federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal over allegations of financial corruption met all night on Tuesday.

Headed by vice president Yemi Osinbajo with the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami and the National Security Adviser, NSA as members, the panel is also investigating the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke.

Both were suspended penultimate Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Specifically, Lawal was alleged to have lined up his pocket with over N200 million of the Presidential Initiative on North East, PINE through a grass cutting contract by his company.

Similarly, Oke is facing the panel to answer questions on $43 million recently discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC at a private apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It will be recalled that his agency was the first entity to lay claims of the money, saying it was part of the $289 million approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan in March 2015 for covert operations and critical security infrastructure.

The committee is expected to submit its report to president Buhari today as the 14 days period within which to do its job expires.

As at 10 pm last night when this report was filed, members of the committee who started sitting Tuesday afternoon at the presidential Villa, Abuja were still around.

A source who craved anonymity told Vanguard that the members only took a break to resume after one hour.

“Work not completed as at right now. But panel took a break not long ago and expected to resume in less than an hour”, the source said.

Also, none of the 2 top officials under probe was on sight at the time but a top source hinted that there was some possibility they could be summoned.

Another top source however hinted of a possible time shift for the submission of the report in view of the fact that today is Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

The source said that the committee might ask for extra time to tidy up the report.

Recall that the AGF had earlier in the day told State House correspondents after a private meeting with president Buhari that the panel was expected to submit its report today.

