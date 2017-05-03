Lawmaker denies disbursement of N1bn agric loan to politicians

Assemblyman Isiaku Aliyu-Adams, Chairman, Kwara House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture, on Wednesday denied the speculations that the N1billion Agric Loan, which the state secured, had been disbursed to politicians.

Aliyu-Adams told News Agency of Nigeria NAN) in llorin that the loan was never hijacked by politicians or given to “political farmers’’.

NAN reports that the Kwara House of Assembly in January 2017 approved the request of Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed to obtain N1 billion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost agriculture in the state.

NAN also reports that the since the approval of the loan, there has been speculations in many quarters that the loan would be disbursed to “political farmers’’, just like the previous ones.

Aliyu-Adams said that genuine farmers in the state were free to contact the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives and obtain application forms for funds from the loan.

He described the rumour regarding the disbursement of the loan to “political farmers’’ as baseless and a calculated attempt to derail the good intentions of the state government.

He stressed that agriculture remained the most viable option in the ongoing efforts to diversify the nation’s economy.

