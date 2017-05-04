Lawmaker Executes N20m Constituency Projects In Sokoto

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Malami Galadanchi, said he had executed projects worth over N20 million in Sokoto North 1 Constituency in the last two years.

Addressing newsmen on his two years in office, the lawmaker said that the constituency projects were executed in five wards in the area.

Galadanchi, Chairman, House Committee on Emergency Relief, said the projects included the construction of 20 toilets at Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar-Marke and the fencing of Alhaji Alhaji Primary School.

Other projects were the rehabilitation of transformer at Gangaren Hassan Bazza and donation of nine motorcycles to some outstanding pupils of Tudun Yola Primary School.

According to Galadanchi, a block of three classrooms was also renovated at Ciroma Bello Primary School.

”I have also donated thousands of uniforms, school bags and exercise books to indigent pupils,’’ the lawmaker said. (NAN)

