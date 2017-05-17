Lawmakers call for production of bigger condoms for huge manhood

Uganda lawmakers have demanded that condom producing companies in the country make bigger sizes. The lawmakers claimed that men in the country have big sexual organs and cannot use what is available in the market. They said the call was in the bid to control HIV AIDS in Uganda. The lawmakers are asking for the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

