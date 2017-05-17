Lawmakers to INEC: Conduct Anambra Central re-run without delay – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lawmakers to INEC: Conduct Anambra Central re-run without delay
Vanguard
Awka—THE Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct Anambra Central Senatorial re-run election without further delay to give the people of the zone a voice in the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
