Lawyer sues Lagos electoral commission
The LASIEC had scheduled elections into chairmanship and councillorship positions in the state for July 22.
The post Lawyer sues Lagos electoral commission appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!