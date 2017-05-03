Pages Navigation Menu

LCCI partners CMC Connect to celebrate business excellence – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

LCCI partners CMC Connect to celebrate business excellence
Vanguard
Lagos—The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI and CMC Connect, yesterday, said they were partnering to honour public and private institutions that contributed to development of businesses. Dr Nike Akande, the President of LCCI, made the …
