LCCI partners CMC Connect to celebrate business excellence

Lagos—The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI and CMC Connect, yesterday, said they were partnering to honour public and private institutions that contributed to development of businesses.

Dr Nike Akande, the President of LCCI, made the pledge while unveiling the Lagos Manila for the 2017 Chamber and Commerce Award.

Lagos Manila is a historic symbol of trade and commerce in Lagos and West Africa sub region.

The theme of the award is: Lagos @ 50: Celebrating the Heartbeat of Commerce and Industry in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The ceremony will hold on July 1.

Akande said that the chamber was seeking to celebrate institutions which brought innovations, business sustainability and positive impacts to the society.

“We are celebrating organisations that have demonstrated resilience and good corporate governance in the face of pressures arising from the recession.

“These companies have continued to offer value to their stakeholders,” the LCCI President said.

According to her, the award coincides with the celebration of Lagos State at 50 and the giant strides made by businesses over the decades to make Lagos the nation’s economic nerve centre.

She said that the industry award was also to honour transparency and objectivity and the selection of several entities were backed by feedback from research and market intelligence.

Mr Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, the Group Managing Director of CMC Connect Burson Marsteller, said the award would be a platform to expand the frontier of business excellence in the country.

He said that the collaboration with LCCI would promote growth, excellence and inspire emerging businesses and entrepreneurs to make sustainability their watchdog.

The post LCCI partners CMC Connect to celebrate business excellence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

