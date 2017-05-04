Le Pen seek French electoral law change
PRESIDENTIAL candidate Marine Le Pen would try to change France’s electoral law by referendum if she wins the presidency on Sunday and her National Front (FN) party fails to win a parliamentary majority in June, a senior FN official said. Le Pen, who is standing against centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in Sunday’s presidential run-off, would […]
The post Le Pen seek French electoral law change appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!