Leader of India’s anti-corruption party faces fraud allegation

Posted on May 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

India’s anti-corruption party was doing damage control on Sunday after its leader Arvind Kejriwal was accused of taking 20 million rupees (300,000 dollars) in cash from another minister. Former water minister Kapil Mishra, who Kejriwal sacked from his Delhi state government on Saturday, alleged he had seen Kejriwal accept cash from another minister. Mishra told…

The post Leader of India’s anti-corruption party faces fraud allegation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

