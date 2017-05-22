Ambode hails lawmakers as Assembly holds session for Lagos@50 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ambode hails lawmakers as Assembly holds session for Lagos@50
Vanguard
National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday called on the Military to perish any attempt to lure it to stage a coup against the democratic process, vowing that such attempt …
Lagos@50: We'll Resist Any Coup Attempt, Tinubu Vows, As Gov. Ambode Hails Lawmakers
Leader of Nigeria's Ruling APC Party Warns of Coup Threat
We'll resist attempts by military to take over Buhari's government – Tinubu
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!