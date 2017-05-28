Leaders should not be arrogant — Lecturer

A Senior Lecturer, Lagos State University, Dr Abdulkabir Paramole, on Sunday urged leaders in the country not to abuse their positions, as these were entrusted to them by God.

He spoke at the 2nd Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos.

The lecture, entitled ‘Leadership Role in Islam’, was organised in honour of the Minster of Power, Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola.

Paramole, who was guest lecturer at the event, admonished leaders not to be arrogant, but to act in humility.

“Our leaders should see themselves as people who are appointed to lead by the Almighty God. They should not be arrogant; they should not think they can do whatever they like.

“They should know that whatever you do while in position will be accounted for to God, because there is a reason why they were elected into the position,’’ he said.

The guest lecturer urged Muslims to take advantage of this year’s Ramadan to offer special prayers for the country and its leaders.

Also speaking, the Chairman of MAN, Alhaji Taoreed Tyson, urged Muslims to use the period to pray for God to grant the leaders the wisdom to tackle the problems facing the country.

“Muslim faithful should use this period to pray for peace and unity of the country and to seek God’s intervention in tackling the socio-economic challenges confronting the nation,’’ he said.

“Ramadan is a time for sober reflection and an opportunity to move closer to God,’’ he said.

A former Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Hon. Oyinlomo Danmole, representing Fashola, said those fasting should know it is not just about abstaining from eating, drinking and merry making, but also staying away from sin.

“In this month of Ramadan, whatever they are able to abstain from, they should continue it after Ramadan; Muslims should be more engaged in special prayers and supplication for increased blessings from almighty Allah,’’ he said.

