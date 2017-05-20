Pages Navigation Menu

 Leading German Bundesliga scorers

Posted on May 20, 2017

Leading German Bundesliga scorers after Saturday’s conclusion to the 2016/2017 season:

31: Aubameyang (Dortmund)

30: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

25: Modeste (Cologne)

21: Werner (RB Leipzig)

16: Gomez (Wolfsburg)

15: Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Kruse (Werder Bremen)

13: Robben (Bayern Munich)

12: Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin)

11: Chicharito Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Gnabry (Werder Bremen), Niederlechner (Freiburg), Stindl (M’gladbach), Wagner (Hoffenheim)

10: Petersen (Freiburg)

