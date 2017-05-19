Pages Navigation Menu

League Managers Association to name new trophy after Ferguson

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The League Managers’ Association (LMA) has announced that it will mark the 50th anniversary of its Manager of the Year award by commissioning a new trophy named in honour of Sir Alex Ferguson. The award is given to the manager chosen by his peers as the one to have achieved the most in a season …

