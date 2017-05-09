Leave Buhari alone, Tinubu slams critics

ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a leader of the All Progressives Congress has warned those speculating on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health to stop it. The former Lagos State governor said Buhari who Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for on March 28, 2015, because they believed in his capacity to fix the country, is on a mission – to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

