LeBron’s home vandalised in Los Angeles

Basketball superstar LeBron James’ Los Angeles home was vandalized with a racial slur, police said on Wednesday, one day before the Cleveland Cavaliers player was set to take the court in the first game of the NBA finals.

The graffiti was spray-painted on the front gate of James’ house and investigators are looking for any possible suspect involved in the vandalism, said Los Angeles police spokeswoman Norma Eisenman.

Eisenman declined to say what racial slur was used in the graffiti. It was discovered shortly after dawn on Wednesday and has since been painted over, she said.

James, 32, was not at the west Los Angeles residence at the time of the vandalism, Eisenman said by phone. James, the three-time NBA champion, is an African American.

He is the National Basketball Association’s most prolific playoff scorer and has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player four times. The Cavaliers are scheduled to face off on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California.

