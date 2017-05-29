Lecturer’s body found in hotel, as rival group kills 4 in Benue
BODY of a senior lecturer at the College of Education, Katsina Ala, Benue State, Dr Julius Kpagh, was discovered at a hotel in Katsina Ala, while four others were killed by a rival group at Tse-Igbe in Abaji town, a suburb of Katsina Ala town, at the weekend. The deceased lecturer until his death served […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
