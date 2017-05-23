LeEco reportedly expected to announce massive layoffs on May 23
It looks like LeEco may be scaling back a little. According to a report, the company will announce massive layoffs in a Tuesday Town Hall meeting — which could signal the end of its big hardware push in the U.S.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
