Leeds Fine Charlie Taylor Two Weeks Wages For Refusing To Play Against Wigan

Charlie Taylor has been fined two weeks’ wages by Leeds United after he refused to play at Wigan amid interest from Premier League clubs.

The left-back pulled out of the Leeds squad for the final game of the Sky Bet Championship season last weekend and boss Garry Monk said afterwards the club would adopt “a strong stance”.

Charlie Taylor attended a disciplinary hearing on Monday and it is understood he was hit with the maximum punishment.

The 23-year-old academy product is out of contract this summer and appears set for a move to the top flight, with West Brom the frontrunners for his signature.

Baggies manager Tony Pulis confirmed his interest in taking Taylor to The Hawthorns on Thursday morning.

“There are a lot of clubs interested in Charlie Taylor, we’re not the only club interested in him,” he said. “Obviously he’s been on our radar for a bit.

“It could go to a tribunal but our club would rather try and sort a deal out with Leeds if we’re going to do it instead of going to tribunal.”

Taylor has made 104 appearances for Leeds since making his debut in 2011 but signalled his intention to leave the club last July when he handed in a transfer request.

The post Leeds Fine Charlie Taylor Two Weeks Wages For Refusing To Play Against Wigan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

