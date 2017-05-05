Legendary boxing trainer Nick Durandt laid to rest – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Legendary boxing trainer Nick Durandt laid to rest
Times LIVE
Nick Durandt's son Damian during the Memorial Service for Nick Durandt at Nasrec Expo Centre on May 05, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image by: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images. Legendary boxing trainer and manager Nick Durandt was given a …
Final goodbyes for Nick Durandt
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!