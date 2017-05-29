Leicester City Fret as West Ham Bids £24m for Iheanacho

Former English champions, Leicester City are reportedly worried that West Ham will beat them to the signature of Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho. Iheanacho has left the Super Eagles’ training camp in Paris to sort out his future in England.

Iheanacho is one of the youngsters lined up by the 2015/2016 champions for next season amid the uncertainty surrounding Riyad Mahrez’s future at the club. But the club is worried that West Ham, who has bid £24 million for the Nigerian will beat them to the signature of the 2013 U-17 World Cup most valuable player.

Aside the Hammers, several other clubs have been linked to the striker. Iheanacho returned to Manchester on Saturday from the Nigeria training camp in Paris, where the young striker had been with team-mates including Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi. Nigeria are due to play Togo in Paris on Thursday.

Already, West Ham fans have taken to social media to express their delight with Kelechi Iheanacho reportedly set to join the club from Manchester City. The news comes one day after the club announced the signing of Pablo Zabaleta from City on a free transfer on a two-year deal.

Slaven Bilic has been on the lookout for a new striker and it looks like he has made his move early to sign the talented striker for £24 million.

The young striker is apparently hoping to sort out his future with Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion plus clubs in the Bundesliga also showing an interest, along with Leicester City and West Ham.

