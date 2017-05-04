Leicester City Manager Craig Shakespeare Confident Kasper Schmeichel Will Remain At The Club

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare is confident goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will be still be at the club next season.

The 30-year-old Denmark international, a key figure at the King Power Stadium, he has been linked with a move away this summer.

And Schmeichel has recently appointed a new agent to handle his affairs, prompting speculation he is looking to move on.

However, Shakespeare rejected such claims and, when asked if he thought Schmeichel would be a Leicester player next season, he said: “Yes I do. He’s in the form of his life.

“There’s been a lot of speculation this week, but he’s totally entitled to change his agent. What I would say is he has been very professional, his performances have shown that.

“He has a very strong character, and I expect him to carry on in the same way. I don’t feel the need to talk to him, because he’s perfectly entitled to change his agent when that contract comes to an end.”

