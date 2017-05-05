Leicester City Owners Set To Buy Belgian Club Oud Heverlee Leuven

Leicester’s owners are negotiating to buy Belgian second division club Oud Heverlee Leuven, or OHL,.

Oud Heverlee Leuven is expected to become a feeder club for the outgoing Premier League champions.

Leicester’s vice-chairman Aiyawatt Shrivaddhanaprabha is in advanced talks for the company to buy the Belgian club, but it’s understood that, even if the takeover goes through, he will remain in his role at Leicester.

There has been no comment from Leicester, who are not directly involved in the deal – 360nobs have learnt it is a commercial decision being taken by King Power alone.

OHL were playing in the top flight last season, but were relegated in a dramatic turn at the end of the competition. This year, they just managed to retain their place in the First Division.

